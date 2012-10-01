* Rupee ends at 52.40/41 versus 52.85/86 last close
* April-June c/a deficit narrows from record high
* USD/INR trading below 200-day moving average
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 1 The Indian rupee rose for a third
consecutive session on Monday to hit a new five-month high as
hopes for an improving economy, and fiscal and economic reforms
from the government, continue to spur inflows from foreign
funds, while exporters sold dollars.
Overseas investors have poured in $3.7 billion in Indian
equities and debt in September, primarily driven by government
action including raising subsidised diesel prices and opening up
sectors to foreign direct investment.
India's current account deficit for the April-June quarter
narrowed from a record 4.5 percent in the earlier quarter,
turning the balance of payments into a slight surplus, data late
on Friday showed.
"The rupee gained on selling from exporters and on the weak
USD. It is likely to tread with gains on improved outlook of our
economy," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange
dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 52.40/41
from Friday's close of 52.85/86. It rose to an intraday high of
52.40, its highest since April 23.
The rupee's gains on Monday came despite recent falls in the
euro given uncertainty about whether Spain would request
a bailout, although the currency recovered somewhat by European
trade.
Nomura said India's narrower current account deficit
highlights the "reduced hurdle for INR to perform," and said it
remains long rupee with the next target at 52 to a dollar.
Technically, the rupee also seems to be on an uptrend with
the USD/INR trading below its 200-day moving average of 53.17,
having closed below the trendline last Thursday for the first
time since August 2011.
USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last
trading at 52.65.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 52.79
with a total traded volume of around $4.96 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)