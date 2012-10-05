MUMBAI Oct 5 The Indian rupee rose to a near
six-month high in opening trade on Friday after the government
took more reform measures to attract foreign investment.
India's cabinet approved bills on Thursday to attract foreign
investment into insurance and pensions among new measures to
restore confidence in the economy, although the reforms will
face a tough fight in parliament.
Positive global risk sentiment and a stronger euro also aided
gains, dealers said.
At 9.02 a.m. local time, the rupee was at 51.43/45
as against 51.74/75 Thursday close. It rose to 51.32, its
highest since April 13.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)