* USD/INR ends at 51.85/86 vs 51.74/75 last close
* INR posts fifth week of gains, up 1.9 pct on week
* Large outflows due to Carlyle stake sale in HDFC hurts INR
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 5 The Indian rupee fell on Friday
following large outflows from a private equity firm's stake
sale, climbing down after the government's push for fiscal and
economic reforms had sent the local currency to a six-month high
earlier in the session.
The falls on Friday end a five-day winning streak, with
analysts warning of some consolidation, especially with U.S.
monthly jobs data due later in the day and in the run-up to the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review at the end of the month.
The rupee has gained for five consecutive weeks, ever since
India's reform drive began last month. The initiatives continued
on Thursday after the government announced proposals to attract
foreign investment into the pension and insurance sectors.
"Most of the news about reforms are now discounted by the
market. Now actual flows have to take place for further
direction," said Hari Chandramgathan KK, a dealer at Federal
Bank.
"Expect some consolidation towards 52.40/53.20 levels before
next major move."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 51.85/86,
as per the State Bank of India closing rate from
Thursday's close of 51.74/75.
It rose to 51.32 earlier in the session, its highest since
April 13.
The rupee gained 1.9 percent for the week, marking its
longest winning stretch since a five-week run that ended Feb 5.
The rupee's fall on Friday was largely driven by Carlyle
Group's $841 million stake sale in the country's top mortgage
lender, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
.
Dealers also said oil bids and a sudden plunge in stocks
caused by dozens of erroneous orders by a financial firm had
kept sentiment more cautious.
USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forwards were last
trading at 52.10.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 52.08
with a total traded volume of around $7.5 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)