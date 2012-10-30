* USD/INR at 54.0525/0650 vs prev close of 54.08/09
* Hits session high at 54.195, highest since Sept 21
* Outlook for rupee muddled; RBI keeps rates on hold
MUMBAI, Oct 30 The Indian rupee fell to a new
five-week low on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest
rates unchanged, shifting the pressure on the government to take
additional steps to revive growth and contain the fiscal
deficit.
The disappointment over the Reserve Bank of India decision
to keep the repo rate on hold at 8 percent was compounded after
the central bank signalled no further policy easing would take
place until the January-March quarter of next year.
The central bank also cut its baseline economic growth
forecast for the fiscal year to 5.8 percent from 6.5 percent,
while raising its estimate for wholesale price inflation to 7.5
percent from 7 percent.
The RBI's decision comes despite increased political
pressure from the government, which last month unveiled a slew
of fiscal and economic reforms, while Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram on Monday pledged to contain the fiscal deficit.
"A combination of pushing rate easing further away, and
expectations of higher inflation and slower growth, will weigh
on sentiment," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and
strategist for Asia ex-Japan for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The forecasts also make it more difficult for the RBI to
trust the government's fiscal target, and indeed the central
bank suggested it will wait for proof of consolidation."
The partially convertible rupee was at 54.0525/0650
p er dollar, marginally higher versus its previous close of
54.08/09. It fell to a session low of 54.195, its lowest since
Sept. 21.
Falls in the rupee tracked declines in local shares, with
the benchmark BSE index down 0.78 percent.
The lack of a rate cut from the central bank threatens to
continue a period of consolidation for the rupee, which rallied
to a monthly high of 51.32 on Oct. 5, the highest since April,
on the back of the government's fiscal and economic reforms.
Although few analysts expect the rupee to fall back towards
the record low of 57.32 seen in late June, a lack of triggers
could lead to range-bound trading until the end of the calendar
year, they said.
"It will take improvement in data for the currency to see a
sustained recovery, and for sentiment towards India to improve
in a lasting way," said Kowalczyk, who has a year-end target for
the rupee at 54.50.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)