MUMBAI, Sept 12 The Indian rupee was stronger in early trades on Thursday, tracking gains in regional currencies, ahead of a key macroeconomic data later in the session.

The rupee was at 63.24/27 to the dollar versus 63.38/39 last close, extending gains to a sixth session.

The government will release July factory data and August retail inflation post market hours on Thursday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)