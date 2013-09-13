* Rupee ends at 63.49/50 to dollar vs 63.50/51 last close
* Focus on FOMC meeting on Sept. 17-18 which may see
trimming of bond purchases
* RBI chief Rajan's first monetary policy review on Sept 20
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 13 The Indian rupee gained
marginally on Friday, wrapping up its best week in nearly
fifteen months as foreign funds flowed into equities on the back
of a rebound in risk assets as geopolitical risks abated.
The focus is now squarely on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting on Sept 17-18 at which it is expected to announce a
trimming of its bond buying.
Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure with
investors trying to guess how much the Fed will cut its monetary
stimulus next week. However, disappointing U.S. data recently
has led to hopes that the Fed may limit its stimulus withdrawal.
India is particularly vulnerable to any tapering as it
suffers from both a large current account deficit and a fiscal
gap.
Easing concerns over any imminent strike on Syria by the
United States have also helped risk assets.
"I do not think that the Fed will be in a rush to taper as
data out of U.S. has not been consistent. A lot of it has been
factored into recent emerging market FX," said Subramanian
Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
"However, the rupee's recent recovery has been too fast and
too big. I do not think it will sustain based on fundamentals
and it may fall again to 64.50 levels."
The rupee ended at 63.49/50 to the dollar versus
63.50/51 last close. Dealers cited some central bank
intervention in late trading.
It gained 2.76 percent in the week, its best since June
2012.
The currency has been boosted by strong foreign fund buying
in equities totalling over $1 billion in the six sessions to
Thursday.
However, domestic concerns persist, with growth outlook
still remaining muddled. The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory
Council sharply cut its fiscal year growth forecast to 5.3
percent from 6.4 percent and said meeting the budgeted fiscal
deficit of 4.8 percent may be a challenge.
Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan will detail his
first monetary policy review on Sept. 20 which will be closely
watched to see whether the central bank will give any signs of
when it plans to begin withdrawing its cash tightening steps it
launched in mid-July to stabilise the rupee.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 64.33 while the three-month was at
65.61.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 63.79 with a total traded volume of $3 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)