MUMBAI Jan 27 The Indian rupee breached the psychological 63 per dollar mark, to hit its lowest level in more than two months on Monday, tracking heavy losses in the domestic share market, while a broad fall in other regional currencies also hurt.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 63.00/01 per dollar at 0907 GMT after hitting 63.06, its weakest since Nov. 22. It had closed at 62.66/67 on Friday.

The main share index trading down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)