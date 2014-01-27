MEDIA-Gulf Royal-backed Samena to raise $700 mln for Asia deals - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI Jan 27 The Indian rupee breached the psychological 63 per dollar mark, to hit its lowest level in more than two months on Monday, tracking heavy losses in the domestic share market, while a broad fall in other regional currencies also hurt.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 63.00/01 per dollar at 0907 GMT after hitting 63.06, its weakest since Nov. 22. It had closed at 62.66/67 on Friday.
The main share index trading down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Adds details, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and development market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar rose