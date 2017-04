MUMBAI, April 30 The Indian rupee rose to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, on heavy dollar selling by exporters and corporates, traders said.

The rupee rose to 60.30/31, a level last seen on April 21. At 9:17 am, the rupee was at 60.35/36 versus its close of 60.42/43 on Tuesday.

A higher start for local equities also supporting the rupee, traders said.

The market sees the rupee moving in a 60.15 to 60.45 range during the session. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)