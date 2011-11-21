(Updates to mid-morning)
* Drops to within sight of all-time low of 52.20/dlr
* Seen in 51.40-51.85 range for day - traders
* Refiners buying dlrs; shares down 1 pct
MUMBAI, Nov 21 The Indian rupee skidded
for a fifth consecutive session on Monday to within sight of its
record low, as oil importers bought dollars and subdued shares
heightened fears of foreign fund outflows.
"We are concerned about slower growth, persistent inflation,
and the ability to fund a current account deficit at a time when
global investors are wary," said Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist, forex and commodities, Westpac Institutional Bank.
At 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.7550/7650 per dollar, 0.8 percent weaker than
Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after touching 51.7950, a level
last seen on March 12, 2009.
Traders forecast a 51.40 to 51.85 range for the rupee, with
the next near-term target at 52.2, its record low reached in
early March two years ago.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.08, weaker than the on-shore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward premium was steady at
25.50 points, the three-month was at 56.25 points from
58.50 on Friday and the one-year was at 158.75 points
from 186.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
were at 51.8125, while those on the MCX-SX and the United Stock
Exchange were both at 51.8100. The total volume was at $1.2
billion.
India imports more than three-quarters of the oil it
consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the
market.
"Oil companies are buying and stocks are down, but we expect
some support around 51.85 because exporters are likely to step
in," a trader with a state-run bank said.
The main stock index, which had lost 4.8 percent
last week, was down 1 percent as worries about slowing growth
and sluggish policy initiatives mount amid lingering uncertainty
over the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after
a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and
news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's
centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.
The euro was trading at $1.3515 from $1.3520 when the
rupee closed on Friday, while the index of the dollar index
was at 78.073 points from 77.970 points.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)