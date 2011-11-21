MUMBAI Nov 21 The Indian rupee slipped
more in afternoon trade on Monday as the euro fell, oil
importers clamoured for dollars and weak equities heightened
concerns of foreign fund outflows.
* At 2:42 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.90/91 per dollar, 1.09 percent weaker than Friday's close
of 51.3350/3450, after touching 51.9200, a level last seen on
March 12, 2009.
* Some traders said comments by a senior government official
expressing the limited ability of authorities to intervene in
forex market to stem the rupee's slide may have added to the
pressure.
* The central bank is likely to have sold dollars starting
at level of 51.79 to arrest the sharp fall in the local
currency.
* The euro was trading at $1.3461 from $1.3520 when
the rupee closed on Friday, while the index of the dollar index
was at 78.318 points from 77.970 points.
* The local benchmark share index was down nearly 2
percent as sentiment was negative given the slowing growth and a
sluggish policy environment, with a shaky global economic
backdrop also dragging.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)