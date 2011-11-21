MUMBAI Nov 21 The Indian rupee slipped more in afternoon trade on Monday as the euro fell, oil importers clamoured for dollars and weak equities heightened concerns of foreign fund outflows.

* At 2:42 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.90/91 per dollar, 1.09 percent weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after touching 51.9200, a level last seen on March 12, 2009.

* Some traders said comments by a senior government official expressing the limited ability of authorities to intervene in forex market to stem the rupee's slide may have added to the pressure.

* The central bank is likely to have sold dollars starting at level of 51.79 to arrest the sharp fall in the local currency.

* The euro was trading at $1.3461 from $1.3520 when the rupee closed on Friday, while the index of the dollar index was at 78.318 points from 77.970 points.

* The local benchmark share index was down nearly 2 percent as sentiment was negative given the slowing growth and a sluggish policy environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also dragging. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)