* Rupee loses 1.6 pct on day; biggest single day fall since
Sept. 22
* Cbank suspected of selling dlrs; offers no respite
* Short term range on rupee 51-56/dlr - IndusInd Bank
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 21 The Indian rupee was within
striking distance of its record low on Monday on strong dollar
demand from local importers, with worries that foreign investors
may flee from riskier assets and markets due to the global
economic turbulence also weighing.
India's central bank was suspected to have sold dollars
starting at 51.79 per dollar earlier in the day, but the selling
pressure on the rupee was too high for it to contain the drop,
traders said.
The partially convertible rupee lost 1.6 percent on
the day to end at 52.155/165 per dollar making it the currency's
biggest single session fall since Sept. 22.
During the day, the rupee had dipped to 52.16 -- its weakest
since March 3, 2009 -- and just shy of its record low of 52.20
hit on the same day.
"Nothing is positive for the rupee either fundamentally,
structurally or in respect to comfort from the regulator. I see
the rupee in 51.00 to 56.00 range in the next one month," said
J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee, and
market and economic research at IndusInd Bank.
Harding said the Reserve Bank of India's ability to
intervene in the foreign exchange market to help the rupee was
currently very constrained.
"Balancing the existing dollar liquidity squeeze, rupee
liquidity shortage and yet limiting rupee's fall is next to
impossible," Harding said.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, said
last week the RBI would be careful about using foreign exchange
reserves aggressively to protect depreciation of the rupee.
Economic Affairs Secretary on Monday said the ability of
Indian monetary authorities to intervene and stem the rupee's
slide was limited.
The RBI has always maintained that it does not protect any
particular level on the rupee and would only intervene to iron
out excessive volatility. The intervention data will be released
by the RBI only after a lag of two months.
India's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange
market in September, after following a hands-off approach for
nine straight months, its monthly bulletin showed earlier this
month.
Relentless dollar demand from importers and a fall in local
shares weighed on the rupee. India imports more than
three-quarters of the oil it consumes and refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars in the market.
The rupee is also being hammered by weak fundamentals like a
widening current account deficit and subdued portfolio flows
given the weak sentiment in equities, traders said, adding that
there were no signs of a reversal in these factors.
Foreign portfolio investors have bought equities worth
$392.57 million so far this year, sharply lower than $29 billion
they invested in 2010, data from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India's website showed.
"The recent upside pressure (on rupee) is partly positioning
induced, and not just driven by actual flows," said Priyanka
Kishore, FX strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.
"Hence, greater intervention by the RBI or any positive
development out of the Euro area could lead to long liquidation
and a swift reversal in rupee," she said.
The rupee has declined nearly 16 percent from its peak in
2011 hit late July and is one of the worst performers among
major Asian currencies.
Fears about out-of-control government debt on both sides of
the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday,
knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds
deemed to be safe havens.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.59, indicating a bearish short-term
view on the on-shore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was 23
points from 25.50 points on Friday and the three-month
was at 48 points from 58.50. The one-year premium was
at 136.75 points from 186 previously. This is the lowest level
for the premium since Oct. 21.
"Forwards are likely to trade in a range into year-end with
RBI intervention limiting the upside and corporate paying
providing downside support," Standard Chartered's Kishore said.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were ended at
52.3000, 52.2700 and 52.2575 respectively. The total volume was
at $6.56 billion.
The euro was at $1.3468 at end of rupee trade from
$1.3520 on Friday, while the index of the dollar index
was at 78.480 points from 77.970 points.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)