MUMBAI Nov 22 The Indian rupee is
expected to open stronger on Tuesday taking cues from mild gains
in regional shares, but could test its all-time low if demand
for dollars from oil refiners pick up.
* At 0300 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
was up 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were 0.7 percent higher,
suggesting a firm start to the local market.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 52 per
dollar, and move in a range of 51.90 to 52.20, which is its
record low. It had lost 1.6 percent on Monday to 52.1550/1650,
posting its biggest single session fall since Sept. 22.
* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars
in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover
import commitments.
* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on
Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as
the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the
Atlantic.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)