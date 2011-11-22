* Rupee falls 0.3 pct; hits 52.73 vs dollar, further
weakness seen
* Swelling current account deficit weighs
* Only cbank intervention expected to prevent slide -
traders
* Currency has slumped 16.8 pct since late July high
(Updates with closing levels, adds comments)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 22 The Indian rupee fell to an
all-time low on Tuesday as oil refiners and other companies
scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly
vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over
the global economy and euro zone.
Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import
bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk
for the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, and
the outlook remains bearish.
The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high
reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging
markets, increasing the difficulties for a government already
struggling with high inflation, slowing economic growth and a
widening trade gap.
The failure of a U.S. super committee to reach a
deal on debt restructuring could trigger another major round of
selling of emerging market and risky assets.
The rupee closed 0.3 percent lower at
52.2950/3050 per dollar, after touching an all-time low of
52.73.
"At this point in time, the options for the RBI and the
government are really limited. The movement in the rupee is
dictated more by macro fundamentals rather than speculation,"
said N. Bhanumurthy, economist with National Institute of Public
Finance and Policy in New Delhi.
"I will not be surprised if the rupee breaches the 53 level
and stays there for some time. I don't see a pullback till
external macro conditions change."
The falling rupee, combined with slowing growth, has added
to a sense of urgency for a scandal-tainted government to push
reforms to encourage investment.
The government has already raised ownership limits on
government and corporate bonds and is considering allowing
international retail investors direct access to Indian stocks
, which have slumped about 22 percent so far this year.
Foreign funds have sold more than $500 million worth of
shares over the last five trading sessions till Monday, reducing
the net inflows in 2011 to under $300 million, sharply below
record inflows of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
"India's external position has become increasingly
vulnerable to global risk appetite. Further weakness cannot be
ruled out," Royal Bank of Scotland said in a research note.
The rupee is down 14.5 percent on the year, with
the closest loser among other Asian units being the Thai baht,
which has shed just 3.2 percent, followed by the Malaysian
ringgit that is down 3 percent.
IS THE BOTTOM FALLING OUT?
The three-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.26, sharply below the onshore spot
rate, suggesting a depreciation of another 1.8 percent from
current levels.
One NDF trader said the breach of the previous
record low of 52.20 low had caused nervousness and people were
seeing this as a vicious circle with everyone -- including oil
importers -- jumping in.
Oil accounts for about a third of India's total imports.
India's current account deficit is expected to
be around 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the
current fiscal year, compared with 2.7 percent a year ago.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which usually
intervenes to curb excess volatility, has been reluctant to step
in and support the beleaguered currency, adding to a sense that
the falling rupee may be a one-way bet.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday he could not
comment on whether the bank was intervening in the foreign
exchange market to stem the rupee's slide, but it was watching
the situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair
economic stability.
"We expect that a reverse adjustment (in the rupee) will
take place when the European situation resolves itself,"
Subbarao said.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, had
said last week the RBI would be careful about using foreign
exchange reserves aggressively to protect the rupee's
depreciation..
That view was echoed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on
Tuesday, who blamed the fall on the international market and
said that central bank intervention would have a limited effect.
"We expect there will be a self correction in the market,"
Mukherjee told reporters, without elaborating.
The central bank was suspected of selling dollars at around
51.79 on Monday, but the selling pressure on the rupee was too
strong, traders said.
"The RBI's efforts to cut the excessive one-way move have
been futile," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability
committee, and market and economic research at IndusInd Bank.
"There is not a single factor to bring the rupee
bulls into the street who were in total control till July."
But some analysts echoed Mukherjee's view that the rupee
could recover.
"I think INR has the potential to depreciate to 54 in the
short term but in the meantime RBI may smooth the depreciation,"
said Sebastian Barbe, head of emerging FX and fixed income
strategy at Credit Agricole, in Paris.
"But given India's strong underlying story I'm confident
that once the financial markets backdrop improves, the rupee can
recover."
(Added reporting by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI and Sujata
Rao-Coverley in LONDON; Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by
John Chalmers, Ranjit Gangadharan and Aradhana Aravindan)