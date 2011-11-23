MUMBAI Nov 23 The Indian rupee continued
to trade stronger in the afternoon session on Wednesday,
following suspected central bank intervention and dollar-selling
by large corporates.
* The rupee rebounded as much as 1.7 percent to
51.70 per dollar from the day's low of 52.60, after state-run
banks, who often act on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI), were spotted selling dollars.
* By 3:15 p.m., the rupee had pared its rise and
was trading at 52.12/13, stronger than 52.2950/3050 at close on
Tuesday, when it had hit a record low of 52.73 during trade.
* The central bank has always maintained that it does not
protect any particular level on the rupee and would only
intervene to iron out excessive volatility.
* Governor Subbarao had said on Tuesday the RBI was watching
the situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair
economic stability.
* India's finance ministry is not in favour of any "undue"
intervention by the central bank in the forex market to prop up
the rupee, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters on
Wednesday, a day after the local currency hit a record low
against the U.S. dollar.
* Investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks as Europe's debt crisis
deepened, with views on the Indian rupee the most pessimistic in
more than three years, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)