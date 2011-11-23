* Cbank suspected to have sold dlrs around 52.55-traders
* Near-term outlook depends on cbank actions, fundamentals
bearish
* Talk of special dlr window by cbank for oil firms aids
rupee early
(Updates to close)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 23 The Indian rupee dropped
for the eighth straight session on Wednesday as suspected
central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales did little
to prevent the downward pressure on the unit amid a global
sell-off of riskier assets.
Foreign funds have been pulling out of equities over the
past week and oil refiners who import about three-quarters of
India's crude consumption have been heavy buyers of dollars in
recent sessions.
The rupee rebounded as much as 1.7 percent to 51.70
per dollar from the day's low of 52.60 after state-run banks,
who often act on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), were
spotted selling dollars.
"Lots of selling from state-run banks...it has to be the
RBI, no one else would sell like this," a senior dealer with a
foreign bank said.
However, the rupee reversed the rise to close at
52.36/37 per dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than 52.2950/3050 at
close on Tuesday when it had hit a record low of 52.73 during
trade.
"The German auctions results triggered heavy selling of the
euro and shares, which lead to a sell-off in the rupee as well,"
said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC
Bank.
The euro fell to a six-week low against the dollar on
Wednesday, as investors shunned euro zone assets on concerns
over the stability of the region's banks and signs that its debt
crisis is starting to threaten even Germany.
"There is heavy demand for dollars for all counters. There
are continuous bids emerging. So the outlook now really depends
on the central bank's stand," Raina said.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, reached by
reporters in Hyderabad earlier in the day, declined to comment
on whether on not the central bank had intervened in the forex
market.
Traders said market talk that a separate window would be
opened by the central bank for oil refiners to buy dollars
directly had also led to unwinding of long dollar positions by
large companies which had helped the rupee in early trade.
"Today's recovery only seems like a temporary relief for the
rupee," a senior trader with a state-run bank said.
ASIA BEARS GROW
Investors grew more bearish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks as Europe's debt crisis
deepened, with views on the Indian rupee the most pessimistic in
more than three years, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
India's central bank has always maintained that it does not
protect any particular level on the rupee and would only
intervene to iron out excessive volatility.
Subbarao had said on Tuesday the RBI was watching the
situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair
economic stability.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday blamed the fall
in the rupee on the international market and said that central
bank intervention would have a limited effect.
The main stock index ended 2.3 percent lower after
touching their lowest in two years on Wednesday, as domestic
concerns over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering
rupee continued to sap investor confidence.
Foreign funds have sold more than $450 million
worth of shares over five trading sessions till Monday, reducing
the net inflows in 2011 to under $300 million, sharply below
record investments of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import
bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk
for the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year.
The rupee has lost 14.6 percent of its value in 2011 to be
the worst performing currency in Asia with the closest second
being the Thai baht, which has lost only 3.5 percent.
"We regard the current depreciation in the dollar-rupee
exchange rate as a reflection of the current downswing in the
business cycle -- it's cyclical," Philip Wyatt, economist at UBS
wrote in a note.
"Overshoot is likely -- past 55 rupees per dollar. Next
year, we expect the exchange rate to appreciate by around 10
percent, first, as inflation slows; later, as growth recovers,"
he added.
