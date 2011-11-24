MUMBAI Nov 24 The Indian rupee is expected to hover near record lows on Thursday, weighed by losses in the euro and demand for dollars from oil importers.

* The euro wallowed at seven-week troughs against the dollar in Asia trade, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

* At 0300 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.6 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.2 percent lower, suggesting a flat to weak open in the domestic market.

* The rupee should open around 52.40 per dollar, and move in a range of 52.30 to 52.70 initially, traders said. It had closed 0.1 percent weaker on Wednesday at 52.36/37, a day after touching an all-time low of 52.73.

* India's central bank on Wednesday raised the interest rate ceiling on deposits held by overseas Indians in both the rupee and foreign currencies, citing market conditions.

* Traders said the move could attract inflows and soften the blow on the rupee.

* Market talk of the central bank starting a direct access window for oil firms to borrow dollars could also ease the pressure on the rupee, which has slumped more than 14.5 percent in 2011 and is the worst performing currency in Asia.

* The index of the dollar against six major currencies was down 0.3 percent at 78.874 points and may help limit the downside on the rupee. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)