MUMBAI Nov 24 The Indian rupee is
expected to hover near record lows on Thursday, weighed by
losses in the euro and demand for dollars from oil importers.
* The euro wallowed at seven-week troughs against the dollar
in Asia trade, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous"
German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was
beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
* At 0300 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
was up 0.6 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were 0.2 percent lower,
suggesting a flat to weak open in the domestic market.
* The rupee should open around 52.40 per dollar,
and move in a range of 52.30 to 52.70 initially, traders said.
It had closed 0.1 percent weaker on Wednesday at 52.36/37, a day
after touching an all-time low of 52.73.
* India's central bank on Wednesday raised the interest rate
ceiling on deposits held by overseas Indians in both the rupee
and foreign currencies, citing market conditions.
* Traders said the move could attract inflows and soften the
blow on the rupee.
* Market talk of the central bank starting a direct access
window for oil firms to borrow dollars could also ease the
pressure on the rupee, which has slumped more than 14.5 percent
in 2011 and is the worst performing currency in Asia.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was down 0.3 percent at 78.874 points and may help
limit the downside on the rupee.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)