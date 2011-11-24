MUMBAI Nov 24 The Indian rupee retreated
further from record lows on Thursday as traders cut long dollar
positions following the central bank's measures to ease rules on
deposits by non-resident Indians and those on overseas borrowing
rules for firms.
* India's central bank on Wednesday raised the interest rate
ceiling on deposits held by overseas Indians in both the rupee
and foreign currencies, citing market conditions.
* The Reserve Bank of India also eased overseas borrowing
rules for local corporates by raising the ceiling for the
interest that the firms can pay for borrowing abroad.
* Traders said the moves could attract inflows and soften
the blow on the rupee.
* At 9:25 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.16/17 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of
52.36/37. It had touched an all-time low of 52.73 on Tuesday.
* Market talk of the central bank starting a direct access
window for oil firms to borrow dollars could also ease the
pressure on the rupee, which has slumped more than 14.5 percent
in 2011 and is the worst performing currency in Asia.
* The euro wallowed at seven-week troughs against the dollar
in Asia trade, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous"
German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was
beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy. The euro's
moves limited sharp gains in the local unit.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)