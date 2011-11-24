* Speculation state-run banks likely sold dlrs for cbank
* Companies, traders unwind long dollar positions
* Weak shares, shaky euro keep rupee gains limited
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 24 The rupee nudged higher on
Thursday as companies sold dollars after suspected central bank
intervention for the second day in a row following the Indian
currency's slide to a record this week.
Traders also cut long dollar positions after the central
bank raised the ceiling on interest rates for deposits by
non-resident Indians and eased rules on overseas borrowing by
firms.
By 11:05 a.m. (0535 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 52.20/21 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's
close of 52.36/37. It had skidded to an all-time low of 52.73 on
Tuesday.
"Corporate dollar sales helped the rupee bounce back after
opening weaker. The central bank's decision to tweak certain
borrowing and deposit norms also seems to be helping," said
Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with Andhra
Bank.
"I expect the dollar selling to continue through the day.
The rupee is likely to trade in a wide range of 51.70 to 52.30
during the day."
The rupee, which slumped more than 14.5 percent this year
and is the biggest loser in Asia, is expected to remain under
pressure in the near term due to a rising import bill, slowing
exports and dwindling inflows.
"The rupee's recovery today is all sentiment driven. But we
need to watch out for the actual demand and supply," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the
interest rate ceiling on deposits held by overseas Indians in
both the rupee and foreign currencies, citing market conditions.
It also eased overseas borrowing rules for local corporates
by raising the ceiling for the interest that the firms can pay.
The RBI, which has a stockpile of more than $300 billion in
foreign exchange reserves, has been intervening in the market to
curb excessive volatility, traders said.
"The central bank is likely to have sold dollars today in
early trade as well. There was major selling by state-run banks
followed by corporates which pulled the rupee back up," a senior
dealer with a state-run bank said.
Citibank estimated the RBI likely sold $3 billion in
intervention on Wednesday.
The RBI will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the
rupee and prevent a downward spiral, but will balance this with
the need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged
turbulence, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.
"The response is really ... trying to remove sharp
movements. That is the kind of technical and judgement criteria
we used when we decided to intervene but that has not been with
the objective of targeting a rate," Subir Gokarn told reporters
in Paris.
Market talk of the central bank starting a direct access
window for oil firms to borrow dollars could also ease the
pressure on the rupee.
Traders said the rupee could likely stabilise at current
levels since it has bounced back from 52.4 for a second
consecutive day.
Traders said the euro's losses versus the dollar and weak
domestic shares would limit the gains in the rupee.
The euro wallowed at seven-week troughs against the dollar
in Asia trade, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous"
German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was
beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy. The euro's
moves limited sharp gains in the local unit.
Indian shares were trading down 1.1 percent as
investors remain concerned over high inflation, slowing growth
and a faltering local currency.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)