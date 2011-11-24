MUMBAI Nov 24 The Indian rupee gained in
afternoon trade on Thursday on account of dollar selling from
corporates and hopes that steps announced by the central bank
could boost dollar inflows and help rupee stand its ground.
* Traders said the central bank is likely to have intervened
earlier in the day, for a second consecutive day, strengthening
the view that future fall in the rupee may be limited and
sparked the dollar sales.
* In the absence of any support from the central bank,
exporters and corporates may have held on to the dollars eyeing
better levels, they said.
* On Wednesday, the central bank eased rules on overseas
borrowing by firms and raised the ceiling on interest rates for
deposits by non-resident Indians.
* At 2:18 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.14/15 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of
52.36/37. It had skidded to an all-time low of 52.73 on Tuesday.
* Any further improvement in the rupee may however be
limited on fears that the Europe's debt crisis may be worsening.
* The euro stayed near seven-week lows against the dollar on
Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous"
German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was
beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)