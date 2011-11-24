* Cbank steps on Wednesday to boost dlr supply aid sentiment

* Traders reduce long dlr positions; euro still vulnerable

* Global econ worries, weak domestic macro factors drag rupee

* Unit seen in 51.50-53.00/dlr until end-2011 - IDBI Bank (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Nov 24 The Indian rupee snapped an eight-session losing streak on Thursday, supported by dollar sales from corporates and some probable rollback of long-dollar positions, a day after the central bank took some steps to boost dollar supplies.

Market talk that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold dollars for the second consecutive day after the rupee touched an all-time low of 52.73 to a dollar on Tuesday also restored some confidence in the local currency and helped it regain some ground, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 52.065/075 per dollar, 0.6 percent stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37. During the day, it moved in a band of 52.02 to 52.40.

"Actions taken by the RBI on Wednesday have created a positive sentiment about improvement of dollar supply," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.

"But the outlook has only changed from very bearish to moderately bearish. The structural factors like trade deficit, fund inflows and grim global economic outlook are still rupee negative. We could see rupee in 51.50 to 53.00 band until December end."

The rupee has dropped nearly 17 percent from its this year's peak hit in late July and is the worst performing currency among major Asian peers.

Investors have grown more bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks as Europe's debt crisis deepened, with views on the Indian rupee the most pessimistic in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Rupee may also have benefited from market talk that the RBI could open a window for the oil companies to secure dollars for meeting payment commitments from the central bank directly, traders said.

India imports more than three-fourth of its oil requirements, making domestic oil refiners the biggest purchasers of dollars in the local foreign exchange market.

The RBI, which has a stockpile of more than $300 billion in foreign exchange reserves, has been intervening in the market to curb excessive volatility, traders said.

YES Bank, in a note, said that cumulative dollar selling by the central bank between August and Nov. 23 was estimated to be $5 billion.

The central bank will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its value, but will balance this with the need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence, its deputy head said on Wednesday.

The euro recovered from steep falls against the dollar on Thursday as market participants took profit on short positions, but more weakness was expected as investors fretted the euro zone crisis was spreading to Germany.

The euro was at $1.3383 at end of rupee trade from $1.3398 on Wednesday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.855 points from 78.751 points.

On Wednesday, the central bank eased rules on overseas borrowing by firms and raised the ceiling on interest rates for deposits by non-resident Indians.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 52.40, indicating a bearish short-term view on the on-shore spot rate.

The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was 28.25 points from 28.50 points on Wednesday and the three-month was at 62.5 points from 57.25, while the one-year premium was at 160.75 points from 144.75.

In the currency futures market, the most traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange ended at 52.1275, 52.1175 and 52.1075, respectively. The total volume was at $4.77 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)