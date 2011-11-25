MUMBAI Nov 25 The Indian rupee is
expected to weaken on Friday, a day after it snapped an
eight-session losing streak, as global risk-off sentiment will
likely prompt investors to pull out of equities.
* Asian shares and the euro were hovering near seven-week
lows as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that
the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if
funding costs run out of control.
* At 0220 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
was down 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore were 1.1 percent
lower, suggesting a subdued start to the domestic market.
* The euro was trading at $1.3326, compared with
$1.3383 at end of rupee trade on Thursday, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.179
points versus 78.855 points.
* The rupee is expected to open around 52.20 per
dollar, and move in a range of 52.00 to 52.40 initially, traders
said. The unit had closed 0.6 percent stronger on Thursday at
52.065/075.
* The currency has lost more than 14 percent this year, the
most in Asia, and had hit an all-time low of 52.73 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)