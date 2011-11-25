MUMBAI Nov 25 The Indian rupee weakened
on Friday as local shares declined, mirroring the bearish mood
globally after fears heightened on Europe's debt crisis. The
decline in the euro also hurt sentiment.
* However, likelihood of the central bank's intervention to
check any big slide in the rupee may help temper selling. The
Reserve Bank of India is suspected to have sold dollars after
the rupee hit an all-time low of 52.73 per dollar on Tuesday.
* Traders said the government's decision to throw open its
$450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants on
Thursday did not provide immediate comfort to the currency since
actual investment inflows were not expected to happen soon.
* At 9:41 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.185/195 per dollar, weaker from Thursday's close of
52.065/075.
* India's main share index was down more than 1
percent.
* The euro dipped to a fresh seven-week low against the
dollar on Friday, struggling to find any traction with markets
seeing no end in sight for the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)