(Updates to noon)
MUMBAI Nov 25 The Indian rupee fell in
afternoon trades on Friday as local equities stayed negative and
dollar demand from oil companies lingered. A fall in the euro
also hurt sentiment.
* At 2:14 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.22/23 per dollar, weaker from Thursday's close of
52.065/075. The unit has so far moved in the 52.07-58.27 band.
* Traders said some comfort was seen from the government's
decision to liberalise foreign investment in the $450 worth
retail market, but big positions could be seen only after actual
inflows materialise.
* Views that the central bank would act to stem any sharp
weakness in the rupee from current levels also helped limit the
fall, traders said.
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor D. Subbarao said the
bank is watching the rupee, but could not say whether it will
intervene in forex market directly.
* The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars after the rupee
hit record low of 52.73 on Tuesday. The rupee has slipped nearly
17 percent from its strongest point in 2011 hit late July.
* India's main share index was down more than 0.4
percent reflecting the global economic gloom.
* The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low against the dollar
on Friday and was set to weaken further as a lack of agreement
between European leaders on how to tackle the spreading debt
crisis in the euro zone continued to rattle nervy
investors.
* Oil is India's biggest import item and local oil refiners
are the largest purchasers of dollars in the domestic currency
market.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)