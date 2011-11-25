* Local shares drop over 1 pct; euro at 7-week low
* View cbank will act to limit slide in rupee aids - traders
* Cbank chief: can't comment on FX intervention, volatility
to remain
* Rupee seen in 51.25-52.50/dlr range till end Dec - Federal
Bank
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 25 The Indian rupee fell on
Friday, weighed by losses in domestic equities and the euro as
the region's spiralling debt crisis dented risk appetite, but
hopes the central bank will intervene in case of a sharp slide
in the local currency limited the drop.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 52.23/24
per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker from Thursday's close of
52.065/075 after moving in a 52.07 to 52.46 band during the day.
Volatility in the rupee will continue till the euro zone
problem is solved, the Reserve Bank of India's Governor D.
Subbarao said on Friday. While the central bank was watching the
rupee, he said he could not comment whether it would directly
intervene in the market.
The central bank was suspected to have sold dollars on two
occasions after the local currency hit its all-time low of 52.73
on Tuesday.
"The eco-system (foreign exchange market) is settling down
after the cyclone earlier in the week. Around 52.20-52.30, the
rupee looks realistically priced given the inflation situation,"
said Ashutosh Khajuria, president of treasury at Federal Bank.
"Volatility in rupee may continue, but it may not be too
sharp given the number of steps announced to boost dollar
inflows and comments from the RBI on rupee. The very fact that
RBI is saying it is watching the market cuts volatility."
Khajuria expects the rupee to move in a band of 51.25 to
52.50 till the end of 2011.
A move by the government to open the country's $450 billion
retail market to global supermarket giants was seen as positive
for the rupee, but bigger positions could be initiated only once
dollar inflows happen, traders said.
On Wednesday, the central bank eased rules on overseas
borrowings by firms and raised the ceiling on interest rates for
deposits by non-resident Indians.
"The recent spate of capital liberalization measures,
however, is unlikely to have an immediate positive impact on the
rupee, especially as global risk aversion and dollar strength
continues," said Deutsche Bank in a research note.
The bank said it believes the RBI would intervene if markets
were to become disorderly in a "credible" and "effective
manner".
The euro fell to seven-week lows against a buoyant dollar on
Friday and was set to weaken further as disagreement on how to
tackle the debt crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era
highs and boosted demand for liquid assets.
Indian shares posted their fourth straight weekly loss,
skidding 1 percent to their lowest close in more than two years,
and the euro was at $1.3228 at end of rupee trade from
$1.3383 on Thursday.
The index of the dollar against six major currencies
was at 79.596 points when local currency trade closed versus
78.855 points previously.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.61, indicating a bearish short-term
view on the on-shore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
26 points from 28.25 on Thursday, while the three-month
was at 58 points from 62.5 points, and the one-year premium
was at 147.75 points from 160.75 points.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange ended at
52.2875, 52.3000 and 52.2600, respectively. The total volume was
at $5.82 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)