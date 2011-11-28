MUMBAI Nov 28 The Indian rupee is
expected nudge higher on Monday, taking cues from Asian equities
and the euro that rose on hopes European leaders will move
towards a rescue fund to ease the region's debt problem.
* However, traders will watch demand for dollars from oil
importers which has piled pressure on the rupee, driving it down
to a record low last week.
* The rupee is expected to open around 52.10 per
dollar and move in a band of 52.00 to 52.30, traders said. It
had closed 0.3 percent down on Friday at 52.23/24.
* Asian shares rose and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes
Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards
activating a euro zone bail-out fund that is crucial to
relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.
* At 0241 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
was up 2.15 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were 1.37 percent higher,
suggesting a strong start to the domestic market.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)