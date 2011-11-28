MUMBAI Nov 28 The Indian rupee is expected nudge higher on Monday, taking cues from Asian equities and the euro that rose on hopes European leaders will move towards a rescue fund to ease the region's debt problem.

* However, traders will watch demand for dollars from oil importers which has piled pressure on the rupee, driving it down to a record low last week.

* The rupee is expected to open around 52.10 per dollar and move in a band of 52.00 to 52.30, traders said. It had closed 0.3 percent down on Friday at 52.23/24.

* Asian shares rose and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.

* At 0241 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 2.15 percent and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 1.37 percent higher, suggesting a strong start to the domestic market. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)