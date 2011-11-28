MUMBAI Nov 28 The Indian rupee rose on Monday in tandem with gains in local equities and the euro as risk appetite improved on hopes funding woes for euro zone economies would ease soon.

* At 9:23 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 52.09/10 per dollar, up from Friday's close of 52.23/24.

* But, traders said, dollar demand from local oil refiners, the biggest purchasers of the greenback, for month-end payments could arrest the rupee's rise.

* The euro surged on short covering on Monday after an Italian newspaper said the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy, but doubts about the feasibility of the reported plan kept the outlook uncertain.

* India's benchmark share index was up more than 1.4 percent in early trade mirroring Asian peers. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)