* Local shares gains 2 pct; rupee up 0.5 pct
* Dollar demand from importers seen arresting rupee rise
* Moody's warning on EU sovereign ratings may hurt euro,
rupee - traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 28 The Indian rupee gained on
Monday, as domestic equities rose on hopes the government will
push more reforms, and as the euro firmed on optimism Europe
will come up with some concrete steps this week towards
activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund.
However, a warning by Moody's Investors Service that the
rapid escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis
threatens the credit standing of all European government bond
ratings, is expected to cap a sharp rise in the rupee.
[ID:ID:nL5E7MO01W]
At 11:26 a.m. (0556 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.98/99 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger from
Friday's close of 52.23/24.
"Positive sentiment created by gains in local and Asian
equities is helping the rupee. But nothing has changed
fundamentally for the better in the domestic economy or the
global one. So the rise could be short-lived," said Ashtosh
Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
India's benchmark share index was up nearly 2
percent mirroring Asian peers.
The rupee has slipped 16.83 percent from its strongest point
in 2011 hit late July and touched an all time low of 52.73 last
Tuesday after which traders speculated the central bank sold
dollars to shore-up the currency.
"If the Moody's threat hits euro, then it take the rupee
with it," said a senior foreign exchange dealer with a private
sector-bank. But expectations the Reserve Bank of India will act
if the rupee slides sharply could limit losses, the dealer
added.
Data released on Nov. 11 showed the central bank had sold
dollars in September after a nine-month hiatus.
The RBI will intervene to smooth sharp movements in the
rupee and prevent a downward spiral in its value, but will
balance this with the need to retain reserves in the event of
prolonged turbulence, its deputy head had said last week.
Dollar demand from local oil importers, the biggest
purchasers of the greenback in the domestic forex market, for
making monthly payments could also weigh on the rupee, traders
said.
The euro surged on short covering on Monday after an Italian
newspaper said the International Monetary Fund was preparing an
aid package for Italy, but doubts about the feasibility of the
reported plan kept the outlook uncertain.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.34, indicating a bearish short-term
view on the on-shore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
27.75 points from 26 on Friday, the three-month was at
62.5 points from 58 and the one-year premium was at
158.5 points, from 147.75.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
51.9600. The total volume was at $2.45 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)