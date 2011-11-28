MUMBAI Nov 28 The Indian rupee pushed
higher in afternoon trades on Monday rising by as much as 0.7
percent in the day comforted by the surge in domestic equities
and gains in the euro.
* But dollar demand from importers like oil refiners, the
biggest purchasers of greenback in the domestic foreign exchange
market was tempering the rupee's rise, traders said.
* At 2:35 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.875/880 per dollar, stronger from Friday's close of
52.23/24 and well above the record low of 52.73 touched last
Tuesday.
* The euro rose on Monday after an Italian newspaper said
the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for
Italy, but doubts about the feasibility of the reported plan
helped limit its gains.
* Some traders said they would prefer taking long-dollar
positions at current levels as domestic macro-economic factors
like a rising oil import bill, trade deficit still pointed to a
weak rupee and the outlook on euro zone was negative.
* Moody's Investors Service warned on Monday the rapid
escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis
threatens the credit standing of all European government bond
ratings.
* India's benchmark share index was up 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)