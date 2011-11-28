(Updates to close)
* Local shares post biggest rise in 3-mths, aid rupee
* Traders see rupee climbing to 51.75/dlr on Tuesday
* Dollar demand from importers seen curbing rupee gains
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 28 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest single-session rise in a month on Monday as a rally in
local shares raised hopes foreign funds were returning, while
traders expect the gains to be temporary on caution due to the
euro zone debt crisis.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
51.9550/9650 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than Friday's
close of 52.23/24 -- its biggest percentage rise since Oct. 28.
It touched an intra-day high of 51.8650, tracking a strong euro.
The euro rose as investors used later-denied reports on
Italy going to the IMF to unwind some bearish positions, with
many still downbeat about the single currency's prospects given
scepticism about leaders' ability to resolve the debt crisis.
"Right now the situation is all if and but. Unless
there is a concrete solution to the euro zone, the rupee is
likely to fall again," said Pawan Bajaj, deputy general manager
of treasury at Bank of India.
Indian shares posted their biggest single-day gain in three
months, as investor confidence received a boost from the
government's move to initiate reforms and on hopes the euro zone
debt crisis will be tackled with definite measures.
On Friday, foreign funds had sold local shares worth $144.9
million.
Traders said the rupee could strengthen to 51.75 on Tuesday
if the euro holds at current levels, but oil bids are likely to
cap further appreciation.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the
largest buyers of dollars in local market.
For the week, dealers expect the rupee to trade in a broad
range of 51.50-52.30 per dollar.
"Month-end dollar demand from importers is expected, but
Europe is the biggest problem," a dealer at a state-run bank
said.
Strains on India's current account balance and the fiscal
deficit have heaped further pressure on the rupee, with a
Reuters poll showing investors have turned the most pessimistic
on the currency in more than three years.
Volatility in the foreign exchange market will remain until
the euro zone crisis is resolved, India's central bank governor
Duvvuri Subbarao had said on Friday.
The euro was at $1.3370 at end of rupee
trade from $1.3228 at Friday's close. The index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 78.884 from 79.596
previously.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.26.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
27.50 points from 26 on Friday, the three-month was at
63 points from 58 and the one-year premium was at 162
points, from 147.75.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were at
52.2475, 52.2450 and 52.2425 respectively. Total volume was at
$3.6 billion.