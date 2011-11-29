MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Tuesday in the absence of fresh triggers and traders will take cues from the stock market.

* Demand for dollars from oil importers, which has piled pressure on the rupee and drove it to a record low last week, will also be watched.

* The rupee should open around 51.97 per dollar and move in a band of 51.85 to 52.15, traders said. It had closed half a percent stronger at 51.9550/9650 on Monday.

* The euro was trading at $1.3315, compared with $1.3370 when the rupee closed on Monday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.246 points versus 78.884 previously.

* Asian shares and the euro paused from the previous day's rally on Tuesday, as investors cautiously waited for European policymakers to outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.

* At 0240 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.4 percent higher, after jumping more than 2 percent on Monday, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 percent, moving further away from two-and-a-half year lows hit last week.

* The Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a flat to slightly subdued open to the local market. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)