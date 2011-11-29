MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian rupee was little changed in early morning trades on Tuesday in the absence of fresh triggers while traders will watch movement in local shares for further cues.

* At 9:17 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.9050/9100 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 51.9550/9650.

* Traders expect the unit to move in a 51.85 to 52.15 range during the day.

* Asian shares and the euro consolidated the previous day's rally on Tuesday, as investors cautiously wait for European policy makers to outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.

* Demand for dollars from oil importers, which has piled pressure on the rupee and drove it to a record low last week, will also be watched.

* The euro was trading at $1.3333, compared with $1.3370 when the rupee closed on Monday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.144 points versus 78.884 previously.

* India's main stock index was down 0.26 percent after opening up. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)