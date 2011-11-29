(Updates to mid-morning)
* Rupee seen in 51.80-52.10/dlr range intra-day - traders
* Traders awaiting euro zone finance ministers meet for cues
* Dollar demand from oil importers could drag rupee -
traders
MUMBAI, Nov 29 The Indian rupee was stuck
in a narrow range on Tuesday after the previous session's rally,
as exporters selling dollars in the local market cushioned the
impact of negative local shares and oil refiners' demand for the
greenback.
At 10:51 a.m. (0521 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.9450/9525 per dollar, almost steady from its
close of 51.9550/9650 on Monday -- when it posted its biggest
single-session rise in a month. It has moved in a 51.88-52.03
band so far.
"We have seen software exporters selling in the market,
which is offsetting demand from the oil importers, and hence the
rupee is steady," said Vikas Babu, a foreign exchange trader at
Andhra Bank.
Traders expect the local unit to trade in a 51.80-52.10
range during the day.
"Exporters are seen selling whenever the rupee goes above 52
per dollar," a dealer with a state-run bank said.
"However, the rupee might weaken today if oil importers step
up demand during the day," he added.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the
largest buyers of dollars in the local market. Demand typically
increases towards the month-end, when the refiners step-up
dollar purchases to make payments.
Brent fell below $109 after posting its largest gains in a
month in the previous session, while Indian shares were
down about 0.6 percent.
The market was keenly watching to see how Europe
would tackle its debt crisis at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers later in the day when they are to agree on the details
of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent contagion in
bond markets.
The euro was trading at $1.3355, compared
with $1.3370 when the rupee closed on Monday, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.029 points
versus 78.884 previously.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.26.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
28.75 points from 27.50 on Monday, the three-month was
at 64 points from 63 and the one-year premium was at
170 points, from 162.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
and the United Stock Exchange were both at 52.2200, while those
on the MCX-SX were at 52.2175. Total volume was at $782 million.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)