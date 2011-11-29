MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian rupee weakened
in afternoon trades on Tuesday on the back of defence-related
dollar buying and oil importers' demand for the greenback, while
negative shares also weighed.
* At 3:36 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.0325/0400 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of
51.9550/9650. It has moved in a 51.88-52.13 band so far.
* Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday as economic concerns
came to the fore and mounting political opposition to reforms
such as opening up the supermarket sector to foreign giants
unnerved investors.
* Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are
the largest buyers of dollars in the local market. Demand
typically increases towards the month-end, when refiners step-up
dollar purchases to make payments.
* Earlier in the day, software exporters selling dollars had
aided the unit.
* The euro was trading at $1.3367, compared
with $1.3370 when the rupee closed on Monday, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.880 points
versus 78.884 previously.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)