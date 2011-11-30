MUMBAI Nov 30 The rupee should open
little changed on Wednesday as traders weigh the impact of euro
zone's fresh efforts to rescue its debt-laden members, and await
India's quarterly growth data for direction.
* The economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the
quarter through September, at its weakest pace in
more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed. The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530
GMT).
* The partially convertible rupee is expected to
open around 52 per dollar. It had ended 0.12 percent weaker on
Tuesday at 52.0150/0250.
* Traders said demand from oil firms, the largest buyers of
dollars in the domestic currency market, could limit any major
upside for the rupee.
* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market
gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new
lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF
so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.
* At 0230 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was 0.2 percent higher, while the
Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were down 0.3
percent, suggesting a flat to weaker open to the local market.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)