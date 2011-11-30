MUMBAI Nov 30 The rupee was weaker in
early morning trades on Wednesday as lower shares and demand for
dollars weighed, while traders awaited the September quarter
economic growth data.
* At 9:15 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.1550/1650 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
52.0150/0250.
* India's economy probably grew an annual 6.9 percent in the
quarter through September, at its weakest pace in
more than two years, the median forecast from a poll of 22
economists showed. The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530
GMT).
* The euro was trading at $1.3315, compared with
$1.3414 at the end of local trade on Tuesday, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.086 points
versus 78.624 previously.
* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market
gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new
lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF
so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.
* India's main stock index opened 0.9 lower.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)