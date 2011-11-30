(Updates to mid-morning)
* Shares down 0.7 pct, drags rupee
* Rupee to extend losses if GDP data lower than expected -
traders
MUMBAI, Nov 30 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday on the back of dollar demand from oil importers and
negative local shares that raised worries of foreign fund
outflows, while traders awaited the September quarter growth
data due around 0530 GMT.
At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 52.1550/1600 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker from
Tuesday's close, after trading in a 52.0300-52.1975 band.
"Traders will be watching the GDP data, and if the numbers
are lower than expected, say around 6.5 percent, the rupee
should fall further," said Hari Chandramgathan, a foreign
exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
"Initial support for rupee lies at 52.20 and then at 52.38,"
he said.
Asia's third largest economy probably grew an annual 6.9
percent in the quarter through September, at its
weakest pace in more than two years, the median forecast from a
poll of 22 economists showed.
Shares fell 0.7 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by
banking stocks, as nervous investors awaited the economic growth
data.
Oil is India's biggest import item and oil refiners, the
largest buyers of dollars in the local market, step up purchase
at month-end to meet payment obligations.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday on a report of improved U.S.
consumer confidence, an Italian bond auction attracting demand
and after an attack by Iranian protesters on two British embassy
compounds in Tehran.
Traders said movement in the euro will also be watched for
further direction.
The euro was trading at $1.3321, compared with
$1.3414 at the end of local trade on Tuesday, while the index of
the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.013 points
versus 78.624 previously.
The common European currency barely budged in Asia on
Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on
the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand
funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as
Italy.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.52.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
28.50 points from 29.75 on Tuesday, the three-month was
at 63 points from 64, and the one-year premium was at
160 points, from 165.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
were at 52.4075, while those on the United Stock Exchange and
the MCX-SX were both at 52.4100. Total volume was at $633
million.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)