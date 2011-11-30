MUMBAI Nov 30 The Indian rupee extended losses in afternoon trades on Wednesday as importers stepped up dollar purchases and the euro weakened against the dollar.

* At 1:45 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 52.38/39 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker from Tuesday's close. It has traded in a 52.03-52.42 band so far.

* Traders said there was defence-related dollar buying in the market, as well as demand from oil importers, the largest dollar buyers in the local market.

* The euro was trading at $1.3280, compared with $1.3414 at the end of local trade on Tuesday, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 79.275 points versus 78.624 previously. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)