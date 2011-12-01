MUMBAI Dec 1 The Indian rupee is expected
to start stronger on Thursday after posting its biggest monthly
fall in at least 16 years in November, as global efforts to ease
the credit squeeze caused by the euro zone worries revives risk
sentiment.
* At 0215 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was 3.5 percent higher,
while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were
up 3 percent, suggesting a robust start to the local market.
* Traders said expectations for foreign fund flows into
domestic shares would help the rupee, which should open
around 51.95 per dollar and move in a 51.80 to 52.20 band.
* It had closed 0.35 percent weaker on Wednesday at
52.20/21, trimming the drop from the day's low of 52.42 after
China cut its banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis
points, which aided global risk appetite.
* The rupee dropped 6.7 percent in November, taking its fall
so far in 2011 to 14.37 percent. The monthly fall was the
biggest since at least January 1995.
* The euro and commodity currencies were sharply higher in
Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central
banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro
zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)