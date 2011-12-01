MUMBAI Dec 1 The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday morning on hopes foreign funds would purchase domestic shares which were trading more than 3 percent higher as global efforts to ease the credit squeeze caused by the euro zone worries revived risk sentiment.

* At 9:28 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.79/80 per dollar, stronger than 52.20/21 at close on Wednesday.

* The rupee dropped 6.7 percent in November, taking its fall so far in 2011 to 14.37 percent. The monthly fall was the biggest since at least January 1995.

* Indian shares gained as much as 3.7 percent in early trade on Thursday on hopes for a surge in foreign fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks.

* The euro stabilised on Thursday after rallying the previous day as major central banks acted together to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis, while the Australian dollar gave back some of its hefty gains.

* Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday, building on strong global gains after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)