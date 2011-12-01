MUMBAI Dec 1 The Indian rupee was firm in
afternoon trade on Thursday as expectations of robust dollar
inflows were fuelled by the surge in domestic equities and
strong foreign investor interest at debt limit auction on
Wednesday.
* Traders said the coordinated liquidity action by the major
central banks late evening Wednesday had also given a fillip to
risk appetite globally and helped rupee's gains. But warned that
profit taking at current levels could impede further rise.
* At 3:06 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.59/60 per dollar, 1.2 percent stronger than its 52.20/21
previous close. It had touched 51.50 in early trades, a level
last seen Nov. 21.
* World stocks started the final month of the year on a
positive note on Thursday as coordinated liquidity action by the
major central banks raised hopes policymakers may take more
drastic action to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
* The euro steadied on Thursday, pulling back from highs hit
the previous day after joint action by major central banks to
ease dollar funding strains buoyed riskier assets, but still
left the euro zone debt crisis unresolved.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and
the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said
on Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)