* Unit gains 1.4 pct; hits 2-week high of 51.40/dlr
* Coordinated cbank action eases euro crisis fear, fuels dlr
inflow hopes
* Rupee still vulnerable to bouts of risk aversion -
StanChart
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 1 The Indian rupee surged 1.4
percent on Thursday and posted its largest single-session rise
since May 2009, powered by hopes of dollar inflows, a day after
the world's six major central banks announced co-ordinated
action to help ease the euro zone crisis.
Strong gains in local shares, mirroring global
equities, and the euro's sharp climb buoyed the rupee, traders
said.
Robust interest from foreign investors at the debt limit
auction on Wednesday added to the sanguine outlook on dollar
inflows and boosted the local currency, they said.
The enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) received bids worth $14 billion,
four market sources said on Wednesday.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
51.46/47 per dollar, after gaining as much as 51.40 -- a level
last seen on Nov. 18 -- in early trade. It had closed at
52.20/21 on Wednesday.
The local currency had last witnessed such a sharp rise on
May 18, 2009, when it climbed more than 3 percent on the back of
a 17-percent surge in local equities, after the re-election of
the Congress party-led ruling coalition.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on
Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
RUPEE STILL VULNERABLE
Despite the rupee's strong performance on Thursday, the
local currency was still open to a correction, traders said.
"After Wednesday, market is hoping for bigger and better
things from ECB and European policy makers to help the euro zone
out of the debt crisis," said Priyanka Kishore, forex strategist
at Standard Chartered Bank.
"But portfolio flows are unlikely to be a one-way bet, until
more concrete progress is made on solving the euro zone crisis.
So rupee remains vulnerable to bouts of risk aversion."
Foreign funds are still net sellers this year of $527
million of local shares as of Tuesday, compared with a record
investments of more than $29 billion in 2010.
The rupee had declined 6.7 percent in November and is the
worst performer among Asian peers this year.
Traders said gains in the euro too were expected to be
limited ahead of next week's summit of European Union leaders
and could cap the rupee's rise.
"Euro still looks vulnerable and the dollar inflow has to
materialise for the rupee to see continued rise. Domestic
factors like trade deficit, slowing growth, remain negative,"
said a senior forex dealer with a private-sector bank.
The euro was at $1.3473 at end of rupee trade, while
the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at
78.276 points.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.76.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
27.75 points from 28.75 on Wednesday, the three-month
was at 67.25 points from 64, and the one-year premium
was at 186.50 points, from 165.25.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 51.70, while on the United Stock Exchange and the
MCX-SX they both ended at 51.71. The total volume at $5.08
billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)