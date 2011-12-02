MUMBAI Dec 2 The Indian rupee is expected
to hold ground early on Friday, a day after posting its biggest
one-day rise in more than two-and-a-half years, with traders
watching the stock market and U.S. data for direction.
* At 0255 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan and the Nifty India futures
traded in Singapore were down 0.2 percent each.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 51.45 per
dollar, barely changed from 51.46/47 at close on Thursday when
it had climbed 1.4 percent, its biggest one-session rise since
May 18, 2009.
* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much
headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains
made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines
ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is
expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady
unemployment rate of 9.0 percent.
* India's main stock index, which climbed 2.2
percent on Thursday, is expected to gain nearly 17 percent by
the end of 2012, a Reuters poll showed.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)