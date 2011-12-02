MUMBAI Dec 2 The Indian rupee treaded water on Friday as the euro offered no fresh cues and local equities remained choppy.

* At 9:27 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.48/49 per dollar, marginally weaker from Thursday's close of 51.46/47 when it had climbed 1.4 percent, its biggest one-session rise since May 18, 2009.

* Traders said the underlying mood in the market was likely to stay cautious before the weekend and key U.S. jobs data due Friday evening.

* The euro struggled to make much headway on Friday, consolidating this week's gains as traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report and event-packed week that could prove decisive for the currency bloc.

* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent.

* India's main stock index was reversed early losses to rise 0.06 percent after ending 2.2 percent higher on Thursday. The index is however expected to gain nearly 17 percent by the end of 2012, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)