* Traders unwind long dollar positions on inflow hopes
* Companies too cash in forex earnings
* US non-farm payrolls data at 1330 GMT watched
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 2 The Indian rupee rose for a
second session on Friday as traders unwound long dollar
positions in anticipation of a pick-up in foreign inflows after
global moves to ease the pressure on European banks.
Some large companies also cashed in their dollar earnings,
helping the rupee pull further away from a record low hit last
week, traders said.
"The central banks' action was a major move and market is
very dollar-long. So there might be some stop losses being
triggered given the move we have seen in the rupee," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central
Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar
swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
At 11:38 a.m. (0608 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was up 0.2 percent at 51.37/38 per dollar, adding to
gains of 1.4 percent on Thursday that was its biggest rise
since May 18, 2009.
"It looks like rupee could very well touch 51," Raina said.
Traders said the focus was now on the U.S. non-farm payrolls
data due 1330 GMT for cues on global economic trajectory. The
data, is expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a
steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent.
The rupee, which fell 6.7 percent in November, had touched a
record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and continues to be the worst
performing currency among its major Asian peers.
Domestic macro-economic factors like slowing economic
growth, climbing oil import bill and a widening trade deficit
are formidable challenges, traders said.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday that
foreign direct investments this year were higher than last year,
but outflows of portfolio investments were a concern.
India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years,
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.68, indicating a bearish near-term
outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium and
the three-month were steady at 27.75 points and 67.25
points respectively, and the one-year premium was at
194.50 points from 186.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the United Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX were all at
51.62. The total volume was at $1.07 billion.
The euro struggled to make headway on Friday, consolidating
this week's gains as traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the
crucial U.S. jobs report and event-packed week that could prove
decisive for the currency bloc.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)