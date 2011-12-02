MUMBAI Dec 2 The Indian rupee held firm
in afternoon trade on Friday helped by corporate dollar sales,
positive domestic equities and some portfolio flows.
* At 2:28 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.30/31 per dollar, 0.3 percent higher from Thursday's close
of 51.46/47 when it had risen 1.4 percent, its biggest
one-session rise since May 18, 2009.
* Outlook on dollar inflows has brightened following the
co-ordinated central bank action aimed at easing euro zone
funding woes and bolstering growth.
* The federal government's move last week to liberalise
foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains alongwith
the central bank's decision to ease rules on overseas borrowings
by firms and raise ceiling on interest rates for deposits by
non-resident Indians has improved view on dollar supply.
* India's main share index recovered all early
losses and was up nearly 1.8 percent.
* The euro struggled to make much headway on Friday,
consolidating this week's gains as traders stuck to the
sidelines ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report and event-packed
week that could prove decisive for the currency bloc.
* The non-farm payrolls report is expected to show an
increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0
percent.
