MUMBAI, Jan 23 The Indian rupee is
expected to open little changed on Monday, with traders watching
local shares and the euro for direction.
* Traders forecast the partially convertible rupee
would open around 50.25 to 50.30 to the dollar and move in a
band of 50.20 to 50.60. It strengthened 2.41 percent last week,
its biggest weekly rise since the last week of October, to
50.32/33.
* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as
investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to
agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic
default for Greece.
* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
down 0.04 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore was 0.03 percent higher.
