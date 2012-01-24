(Refiles to add dropped words "the first" in first paragraph)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Indian rupee is
expected to strengthen beyond 50 to the dollar for the first
time in 10 weeks on Tuesday, supported by rising foreign fund
flows into stocks and debt.
* Focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary
policy review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) where it is widely expected
to keep interest rates on hold. Late on Monday, the central bank
said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but
warned of upward risks to inflation.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open around
50.00 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.90 to 50.30. It
closed 0.5 percent stronger at 50.09/10 on Monday.
* The euro retreated from a three-week high on Tuesday as
crucial negotiations over Greek debt restructuring suffered
another major setback, though Asian shares edged higher on hopes
that a Greek deal may still be salvaged.
* At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.07 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were 0.26 percent higher.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)