MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen beyond 50 to the dollar for the first time in 10 weeks on Tuesday, supported by rising foreign fund flows into stocks and debt. * Focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) where it is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold. Late on Monday, the central bank said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation. * Traders forecast the rupee would open around 50.00 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.90 to 50.30. It closed 0.5 percent stronger at 50.09/10 on Monday. * The euro retreated from a three-week high on Tuesday as crucial negotiations over Greek debt restructuring suffered another major setback, though Asian shares edged higher on hopes that a Greek deal may still be salvaged. * At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.07 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.26 percent higher. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)