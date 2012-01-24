* Month-end dollar demand from oil importers peak

* RBI policy awaited for further direction (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI Jan 24 The Indian rupee pulled back from a new 10-week high touched in early trades, as persistent dollar demand from oil importers offset firm local shares.

Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollar in the local market, step up demand towards the end of every month to meet payment requirements.

At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.05/06, easing from a high of 49.95, a level last seen on Nov. 14. It had closed at of 50.09/10 on Monday.

"Renewed foreign inflows into the equity and debt markets is driving the rupee," said Radhika Rao, economist at Forecast, Singapore.

"Excessive USD/INR longs were caught wrong-footed, so the pull-back has been sharp," she said.

Indian shares were up 0.2 percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

Traders in the forex market are waiting for further direction from the RBI's policy review, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

Late on Monday, the central bank said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 50.45, indicating some weakness in the short term in the onshore spot rate.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 50.1 on total volumes of $735 million.

The euro descended from a three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers rejected an offer by private creditors to restructure Greek debt, keeping alive fears of a default. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)