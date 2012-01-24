* Month-end dollar demand from oil importers peak
* Shares surge after RBI signals shift to growth support
* RBI says recent steps to curb FX speculation not temporary
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Indian rupee erased
most of its intraday gains on dollar demand from oil refiners on
Tuesday, after hitting a 10-week high, driven by local shares
that rose on expectations the central bank will shift its policy
towards boosting growth.
The partially convertible rupee settled at 50.07/08
to the dollar, easing from a high of 49.9250, its highest since
Nov. 14. It had closed at of 50.09/10 on Monday.
"Overall bidding interest for dollars was there through the
day especially from oil importers for month-end payments," said
Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange with Andhra Bank.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners, the
largest buyers of dollar in the local market, step up demand
towards the end of every month to meet payment requirements.
Traders said comments from the Reserve Bank of India
underlined its intent to keep volatility in the foreign exchange
market under control.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said financial markets should
not be under the impression that recent administrative steps
that authorities have taken to curb speculation in foreign
exchange are temporary.
"The clear message seems to be that the market should not
hold too many long-dollar positions," said a foreign exchange
dealer with a large private-sector bank.
The central bank has been intervening in the foreign
exchange market to support the rupee, which slumped to a record
low of 54.30 to the dollar in mid December.
The RBI and the government have also taken other steps to
support the currency, including liberalising interest rates for
bank deposits held by non-resident Indians as a way to encourage
dollar inflows.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to
5.50 percent to ease tight liquidity, but held key rates steady
as core inflation remains stubbornly high.
Indian shares ended the 1.46 percent higher.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.5, indicating some weakness in the short term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.13 on total volumes of $5.63 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)