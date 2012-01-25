MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian rupee is expected to
rise on Wednesday on expectations for foreign fund inflows after
the central bank signalled a shift in its policy to support
growth.
* The Reserve Bank of India cut the cash reserve ratio by 50
basis points to 5.50 percent on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity,
but held key rates steady as core inflation remains stubbornly
high.
* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said financial markets
should not be under the impression that recent administrative
steps that authorities have taken to curb speculation in foreign
exchange are temporary.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open around
50.00 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.80 to 50.30. It
closed at 50.07/08 on Tuesday, after strengthening to 49.9250,
its highest since Nov. 14.
* At 0229 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.89 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were 0.77 percent higher.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)